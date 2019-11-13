See All of Carrie Underwood's Showstopping Looks at the 2019 CMA Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 7:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Antebellum, Halsey, 2019 CMA Awards, Show

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood turned the 2019 CMA Awards into a fashion extravaganza.

The 36-year-old songstress, who also hosted the star-studded awards show with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, made everyone swoon over her fabulous and fierce outfits. The "Dirty Laundry" star kept viewers and audience members alike on the edge of their seats, as they waited to see what she would slip into next.

For her grand entrance, Carrie walked the red carpet in a long-sleeve sheer-nude gown by Elie Madi. However, it was nothing short of basic considering an array of gold bronze beads wrapped around the dress with an intricate design. What's more? The country star's flashy number also had a larger-than-life tulle cape that filled the red carpet.

Jaws were officially dropped.

The "Love Wins" star upped the ante for her opening number when she stepped onto the stage wearing a glittery marigold fringe gown by Nicole and Felicia.

Watch

Carrie Underwood Reacts to CMT Awards Wins

Of course, throughout the night, Carrie continued to slay the stage with fun and flirty designs that ranged from power suits to bedazzle galore. See all of her showstopping lewks in our gallery below!

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, 2019 CMA Awards, Show

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Flower Power

The 36-year-old star gets fun and flirty with a colorful floral dress by Berta Couture that shows some skin with its sheer material. Moreover, she makes a statement with her hot pink drop-earrings by Anabela Chan.

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, 2019 CMA Awards, Show

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Disco Diva

The "Dirty Laundry" songstress shines as bright as a disco ball (in the best way) wearing a jewel-adorned long-sleeve cocktail dress by Nicole and Felicia.

Lady Antebellum, Halsey, 2019 CMA Awards, Show

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Power Suit

Carrie brings the wow factor to the stage with her daring ensemble! To perform her new track, "Drinking Alone," she dons a black blazer from The Blonds, a statement-making bodysuit by Maison Alexandrine and peek-a-boo pants by Amen Couture.

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Fashion

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Green With Envy

Jesus, take the wheel! Because the 36-year-old songstress is making us green with envy. She lights up the stage with her dazzling The Blonds emerald halter dress, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and AeTee jewels.

 

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Fashion

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rpyal Blues

Carrie slays the stage with her royal blue pantsuit by Any Old Iron. She gives her already mesmerizing outfit oomph with her Jared Lehr jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Fashion

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Fabulous Fringe

The "Dirty Laundry" singer makes a dramatic entrance with her bright-yellow dress by Nicole and Felicia, that has fringe and shimmer galore.

 

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Fashion

ABC/Image Group LA

Glitz and Glam

The 2019 CMAs host has us feeling blown away with her eye-catching sheer-nude bedazzled gown by Elie Madi.

We can't wait to see what other designs Carrie rocks to her next awards show.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Celebrities , 2019 CMA Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Style Collective , Events , Style , Fashion , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.