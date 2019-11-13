See All of Carrie Underwood's Showstopping Looks at the 2019 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood turned the 2019 CMA Awards into a fashion extravaganza.

The 36-year-old songstress, who also hosted the star-studded awards show with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, made everyone swoon over her fabulous and fierce outfits. The "Dirty Laundry" star kept viewers and audience members alike on the edge of their seats, as they waited to see what she would slip into next.

For her grand entrance, Carrie walked the red carpet in a long-sleeve sheer-nude gown by Elie Madi. However, it was nothing short of basic considering an array of gold bronze beads wrapped around the dress with an intricate design. What's more? The country star's flashy number also had a larger-than-life tulle cape that filled the red carpet.

Jaws were officially dropped.

The "Love Wins" star upped the ante for her opening number when she stepped onto the stage wearing a glittery marigold fringe gown by Nicole and Felicia.