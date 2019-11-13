Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Have a Big Little Lies Reunion During 2019 CMA Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
It's a Big Little Lies reunion tonight at the 2019 CMA Awards.
Celeste and Madeline are spending some time away from Monterey and celebrating country music's biggest night in Tennessee. If only, right?
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were spotted sitting together at the CMAs. In the sweet BLL reunion caught on camera, the two actresses are seen smiling and holding each other's hands. We're glad to see they're still hanging out even outside of filming for the show!
Although we would have definitely loved to see the rest of the BLL crew there. Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravtiz, where are y'all? The night doesn't have to end by those infamous stairs... if you know what we mean.
This isn't the first time Reese and Nicole have been spotted in recent days.
The two were also all smiles on Monday when pictured together at the For Your Consideration event for BLL.
During the CMAs, Reese and Nicole were also seen singing along to Little Big Town's "Girl Crush."
Nicole was also named one of the best-dressed stars of the night with her shimmery long-sleeve gown by Versace. The Morning Show star also joined Nicole in the best-dressed—Reese stunned in a little black dress by Saint Laurent.
We hope the two BLL actresses have a fun girl's night out tonight!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM