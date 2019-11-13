Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Have a Big Little Lies Reunion During 2019 CMA Awards

It's a Big Little Lies reunion tonight at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Celeste and Madeline are spending some time away from Monterey and celebrating country music's biggest night in Tennessee. If only, right?

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were spotted sitting together at the CMAs. In the sweet BLL reunion caught on camera, the two actresses are seen smiling and holding each other's hands. We're glad to see they're still hanging out even outside of filming for the show!

Although we would have definitely loved to see the rest of the BLL crew there. Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravtiz, where are y'all? The night doesn't have to end by those infamous stairs... if you know what we mean.

This isn't the first time Reese and Nicole have been spotted in recent days.

The two were also all smiles on Monday when pictured together at the For Your Consideration event for BLL.