Riverdale Offers Its Most Insane Season 4 Episode Yet

There were no Spring Break flashforwards in tonight's Riverdale, but that doesn't mean we don't have anything to speculate about.

We've got a lot, in fact, thanks to whatever insanity is going on at Stonewall Prep. Jughead discovered that his grandfather was the original writer of the first Baxter Brothers book, and not Mr. Dupont.

He made the really very smart decision to confront Mr. Dupont privately, and Mr. Dupont got incredibly angry and threatened to expel him. Then, when Jughead was next in his writing class, Mr. Chipping began to say that the class would next be exploring Heart of Darkness, but he didn't quite get through a whole sentence about the loss of a man's moral compass.

He suddenly stopped, turned around, said "I'm sorry Jughead that I couldn't help you," and then DIVED THROUGH THE WINDOW.