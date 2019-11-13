Jessie James Decker's 2019 CMA Awards Beauty Will Give You '90s Supermodel Vibes

Jessie James Decker knows how to turn a few heads in Nashville!

During tonight's 2019 CMA Awards, the singer and fashion designer headed to the Bridgestone Arena with husband Eric Decker for an unforgettable night of country music.

But before the performances and awards began, the founder of Kittenish got red carpet ready with help from her close friend Jessica Payne.

According to the celebrity makeup artist, Jessie prepped her skin with Charlotte Tilbury's magic cream and magic eye rescue. Then it was time for the makeup artist and beauty blogger to do her thing!

"We went with '90s supermodel vibes so we kept her eyes chocolate brown with classic winged liner using Charlotte Tilbury feline flick and shadow from Natasha Denona's biba palette," Jessica shared with E! News exclusively.