Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and More Bring Girl Power to the 2019 CMA Awards

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 5:24 PM
Country music's biggest night just got a whole lot bigger.
In August, it was announced that Carrie Underwood was set to host the 2019 CMA Awards and that the superstar would be joined up on stage by guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Together, this amazing trio has nabbed 124 CMA nominations and 22 wins.
As if having these crème de la crème country stars hosting the biggest night in country music wasn't enough, the Country Music Association announced that the most iconic female singers in country music would also team up to perform a not-to-be-missed opening performance at the 2019 CMAs.
Of course, these country stars did not disappoint! On stage, the "Before You Cheat" singer joined co-hosts, Reba and Dolly, to lead a legendary performance that also included Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, the Highwomen (which is made up of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires), Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson.
The opening number was an iconic homage to country music's sheroes. Of course, Carrie, Reba and Dolly opened the medley with "Those Memories of You" before handing off the stage to Jennifer and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberley Schlapman who performed the classic tune "You're Lookin' at Country" by 87-year-old Loretta Lynn.
This year's co-hosts got changed out of their red carpet getup and opted for something more glitzy, fringy and eye-catching.
The Highwomen and Dolly then broke out into Tammy Wynette's "Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad" followed by Texas native Tanya Tucker performing one of her hit songs "Delta Down."
The 46-year-old country artist Gretchen Wilson then took the stage to perform her classic "Redneck Woman" with backup from Carrie, Dolly and others. Finally, the star-studded cast of country singers ended the legendary performance with a rendition of Martina McBride's "Independence Day."
It's safe to say we'll keep watching this unforgettable performance on repeat.
The 53rd annual CMA Awards will also feature special performances froKelsea Ballerini with Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Runaway June and Carly Pearce.
Fans turning into the CMA's will also enjoy performances from Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum and Halsey.
Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett are slated to perform at this year's CMA's, along with Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, P!nk, Chris Stapleton andKeith Urban.
It's about to be a legendary night for country music!
