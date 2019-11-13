Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and More Bring Girl Power to the 2019 CMA Awards

Country music's biggest night just got a whole lot bigger.

In August, it was announced that Carrie Underwood was set to host the 2019 CMA Awards and that the superstar would be joined up on stage by guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Together, this amazing trio has nabbed 124 CMA nominations and 22 wins.

As if having these crème de la crème country stars hosting the biggest night in country music wasn't enough, the Country Music Association announced that the most iconic female singers in country music would also team up to perform a not-to-be-missed opening performance at the 2019 CMAs.

Of course, these country stars did not disappoint! On stage, the "Before You Cheat" singer joined co-hosts, Reba and Dolly, to lead a legendary performance that also included Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, the Highwomen (which is made up of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires), Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson.

The opening number was an iconic homage to country music's sheroes. Of course, Carrie, Reba and Dolly opened the medley with "Those Memories of You" before handing off the stage to Jennifer and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberley Schlapman who performed the classic tune "You're Lookin' at Country" by 87-year-old Loretta Lynn.