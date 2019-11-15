It's Never a Bad Idea to Reboot Charlie's Angels: How the New Kickass Trio Compares

"This was the era of the power suit woman and we looked like an anomaly to all the other women who were trying to make it in Hollywood in their pinstripe skirt suits," Barrymore remembered her and Juvonen going to Sony to pitch their vision.

At a Hearst-sponsored Q&A in 2016, the actress recalled, "All they really had at that point was a concept, so we told them what we would want to do, how we would want to cast it, how we see the world, handpicked the director, on and on and on, and we got to make the movie. And it was just the most fun thing in the world. I put together a reel of films, like smashed up and I had to do it VCR-to-VCR so I hooked up two VCRs together and again, I'm a girl and I'm a Pisces, this is just a disaster, it was like cords everywhere... I pulled about 200 different films that I thought had scenes in them that…could show the studio what kind of tone I saw for this film."

And to Barrymore, the very different romances that take place for each Angel in the film were authentic to the story. "We want sisterhood, we want to have each other's backs and then we want to meet back up in the morning and talk all about what happened at night with the boy," she explained. "It's what girls do!...[And] what if that girl also loved her girlfriends and was a real sister and they had each other's backs and they were kickass and they loved to laugh? Because a girl without a sense of humor, oof!"