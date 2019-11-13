The New Bachelor Promo Features a Plane and a Windmill, Just Like We Asked For

If you've forgotten, Peter was Hannah Brown's second runner-up on The Bachelorette, and he rose to fame after we learned it was he who Hannah slept with in the windmill, a fact that Hannah announced when Luke Parker (remember him?!) tried to slut-shame her.

Later, they revealed that they had sex a total of four times, and Peter's mother cheered in the audience. Peter is also a pilot, hence the plane.

Few Bachelors have had such easy and convenient and tangible things for the show to exploit in promo material, and we actually can't wait to see how many planes and windmills make appearances when the contestants get out of those limos.