See Every Couple on the Red Carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 3:33 PM

It's time for the 2019 CMA Awards!

Stars are beginning to arrive at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the ceremony, which will honor the artists dominating country music over the last year. But, before the winners are announced, stars are hitting the red carpet to show of their award show style. Celeb couples like Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who recently announced their pregnancy news, are making the award show a date night tonight.

Morris, who is set to perform during the ceremony, shared her exciting baby news with the world in late October.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," the singer wrote on social media. "See you in 2020, little one."

For the CMAs red carpet, Morris picked a gorgeous baby blue (in honor of her son) gown.

Morris and Hurd aren't the only celebs making tonight at date night at the CMA Awards! Newlyweds Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, who just tied the knot last month, also walked the red carpet together ahead of the ceremony, as well as Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher!

Take a look below to see all of the celeb couples at the 2019 CMA Awards!

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

It simply wouldn't be the CMA Awards without this A-list pair.

Abby Law, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Hannah Billingsley, Dan + Shay, 2019 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Abby Law, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney & Hannah Billingsley

The men of Dan + Shay are never far from their plus ones. 

Josh Bryant, Kristin Chenoweth, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Josh Bryant & Kristin Chenoweth

Talk about a Wicked-ly cute couple!

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 CMA Awards, Couples

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Morgan Evans & Kelsea Ballerini

The "Club" songstress is absolutely glowing by her husband's side.

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks

The longtime couple takes a walk on the wild side in honor of the CMA Awards. 

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, 2019 CMA Awards, Couples

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker

H-O-T!

Brendan Mcloughlin, Miranda Lambert, 2019 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Brendan McLoughlin & Miranda Lambert

Pretty in pink! The country superstar, wearing a beautiful magenta dress, hits the red carpet with her husband.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell

Husband and wife! Just weeks after tying the knot, the "Big Big Plans" star and the Bachelor alum walk the red carpet together at the award show.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, 2019 CMA Awards, Couples

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor stars show their love for country music while attending the award show in Nashville.

Devin Dawson, Leah Sykes, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Devin Dawson & Leah Sykes

The couples that coordinate their red carpet looks together, stay together.

Jimmie Allen, Alexis Gale, 2019 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

The "Best Shot" artist recently announced he's expecting a baby girl with his fiancée!

Madison Marlow, Jonah Font, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maddie Marlow & Jonah Font

The Maddie & Tae singer smiles for cameras alongside her beau, who is rocking a cute bow tie!

Jon Pardi, Summer Duncan, 2019 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jon Pardi & Summer Duncan

The "Heartache Medication" singer walks to the red carpet with his new fiancée. The couple got engaged in October during his show in Nashville.

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Couples

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Mike Fisher & Carrie Underwood

The country music superstar smiles for cameras alongside her husband, before heading inside to co-host the award show.

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

The newlyweds hit the red carpet together on Wednesday, just over a month after saying "I do." The couple wed in a romantic ceremony outside of Nashville in early October.

Dustin Lynch, Kelli Seymou, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Dustin Lynch & Kelli Seymour

The "Small Town Boy" artist strikes a pose on the red carpet with his model girlfriend.

Tyler Rich, Sabina Gadecki, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tyler Rich & Sabina Gadecki

It's the newlywed game! The country singer and the actress also recently tied the knot, exchanging vows in Tennessee in September!

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Baby blue! The superstar singer paid tribute to her baby boy on the way by wearing a light blue color to the award show.

Danielle Bradbery, Brent Hernandez, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Danielle Bradbery & Brent Hernandez

Lady in red! The "Sway" singer stunned on the red carpet in this one-shoulder dress while accompanied by her beau.

Walker Hayes, Laney Beville, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Walker Hayes & Laney Beville

The "Don't Let Her" artist and wife Laney smile for cameras on the red carpet.

Gabi Duga, Scotty McCreery, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gabi Dugal & Scotty McCreery

The American Idol alum made a stylish arrival to the award show with his wife Gabi.

Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

The musicians, who tied the knot in 2013, pose together ahead of the ceremony.

Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner

The artists, who met on American Idol in 2018 and got engaged earlier this year, recently tied the knot in Texas.

Amber Cochran, Brantley Gilbert, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Amber Cochran & Brantley Gilbert

The musician and his leading lady are ready for a night of fun.

The 2019 CMA Awards start at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

