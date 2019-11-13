Hannah Brown Is the Belle of the Ball at 2019 CMA Awards

The only thing she's missing is a glass slipper!

Hannah Brown showed up to the 2019 CMA Awards ready to make an entrance. The Bachelorette star arrived wearing a stunning floor length Atelier Zuhra white gown paired with Jimmy Choo shoes that could only be described as straight out of a fairy-tale. The proud Alabama former pageant queen is becoming a consistent staple on red carpets and we can definitely see why.

The brunette beauty knows how to work a carpet, and she's done it twice this week. On Sunday night, Hannah arrived to the 2019 People's Choice Awards looking gorgeous in a sweet and sexy red ensemble. The night was also momentous seeing as it marked her first ever PCAs win for Competition Contestant.

"Everyone has supported and loved me through this crazy, amazing year," she shared in her winning speech. "Like, how is this happening to me? I was just a girl from Alabama, but thank you for allowing me to be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light."