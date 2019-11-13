Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend Austin Wilson Is a ''Good Influence'' And Also Sober

Demi Lovato has a new man in her life.

She made the big reveal on her Instagram by sharing a photo of herself and her boo Austin Wilson late Tuesday night. While it wasn't an all-out declaration of her love, a cozy pic and heart emoji conveyed all people needed to know: Demi is taken.

Nonetheless, fans are still dying to know more about the man who is lucky enough to be with the pop star. Fortunately, if you're one of those fans, you came to the right place. A source exclusively tells E! News that Demi met the model through the new friend group she hangs out with, a majority of whom are sober. The source says, "The romance was a whirlwind and they became romantic very recently."

It seems that their shared experiences are what led to the quick courtship. The insider says that his journey to sobriety is similar to Demi's, so he "can relate to her on that level and has been very empathetic to her struggles."