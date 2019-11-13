CMA Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

John Shearer/WireImage
You're invited to country music's Nashville party!
If you didn't already guess, the 2019 CMA Awards are finally here and your favorite singers are coming together and celebrating the biggest hits of the past year.
Hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, this live telecast promises to feature plenty of girl power. Need proof? Just take a look at the long list of talented artists set to perform at the Bridgestone Arena.
Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Pink are just some of the A-list stars planning to belt out their biggest hits. And to kick off the show, the Country Music Association is teasing a history-making opening performance that celebrates legendary women in country music.
As for who is going to win big during the three-hour show? You'll just have to tune in and find out. One category already getting attention is Album of the Year with nominees including Thomas Rhett, Carrie, Dan + Shay, Eric Church and Maren.
Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the fabulous fashion seen on the red carpet.
From cowboy hats and boots to designer suits and dresses, your favorite country singers are going big tonight in Nashville. See for yourself in our massive gallery updating throughout the night below.
John Shearer/WireImage
Miranda Lambert
John Shearer/WireImage
Kristin Chenoweth
John Shearer/WireImage
Chris Lane
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jessie G
John Shearer/WireImage
Carrie Underwood
In Elie Madi with Jimmy Choo shoes
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Martina McBride
John Shearer/WireImage
Reba McEntire
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dolly Parton
John Shearer/WireImage
Jennifer Nettles
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
AJ McLean
John Shearer/WireImage
Gretchen Wilson
John Shearer/WireImage
Matt Stell
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Laine Hardy
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pam Tillis
John Shearer/WireImage
Dustin Lynch
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Natalie Hemby
John Shearer/WireImage
Chase Rice
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Amanda Shires
John Shearer/WireImage
Bobby Bones
John Shearer/WireImage
Amy Brown
John Shearer/WireImage
Mickey Guyton
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Maren Morris
John Shearer/WireImage
Ryan Hurd
In Dolce and Gabbana with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Danielle Bradbury
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Brandi Carlile
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Riley Green
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Cassie DiLaura
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tanya Tucker
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Hannah Brown
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Carly Pearce
In Elie Saab with Jimmy Choo shoes
John Shearer/WireImage
Michael Ray
John Shearer/WireImage
Gabby Barrett
John Shearer/WireImage
Jordan Davis
John Shearer/WireImage
Colbie Caillat
John Shearer/WireImage
Tyler Rich
John Shearer/WireImage
Angie K
John Shearer/WireImage
Ingrid Andress
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Stephanie Quayle
John Shearer/WireImage
Kylie Morgan
The 2019 CMA Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM