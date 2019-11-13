CMA Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 2:49 PM

Hannah Brown, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

You're invited to country music's Nashville party!

If you didn't already guess, the 2019 CMA Awards are finally here and your favorite singers are coming together and celebrating the biggest hits of the past year.

Hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, this live telecast promises to feature plenty of girl power. Need proof? Just take a look at the long list of talented artists set to perform at the Bridgestone Arena.

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Pink are just some of the A-list stars planning to belt out their biggest hits. And to kick off the show, the Country Music Association is teasing a history-making opening performance that celebrates legendary women in country music.

As for who is going to win big during the three-hour show? You'll just have to tune in and find out. One category already getting attention is Album of the Year with nominees including Thomas Rhett, Carrie, Dan + Shay, Eric Church and Maren.

Photos

See the Winners of the 2019 CMA Awards

Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the fabulous fashion seen on the red carpet.

From cowboy hats and boots to designer suits and dresses, your favorite country singers are going big tonight in Nashville. See for yourself in our massive gallery updating throughout the night below.

Maren Morris, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Maren Morris

     

Ryan Hurd, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Ryan Hurd

    

Danielle Bradbury, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Danielle Bradbury

   

Brandi Carlile, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile

    

Riley Green, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Riley Green

   

Cassie DiLaura, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cassie DiLaura

    

Tanya Tucker, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tanya Tucker

    

Hannah Brown, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hannah Brown

    

Carly Pearce, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Carly Pearce

     

Michael Ray, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Michael Ray

     

Gabby Barrett, 2019 CMA Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Gabby Barrett

      

Jordan Davis, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Jordan Davis

     

Colbie Caillat, 2019 CMA Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Colbie Caillat

    

Tyler Rich, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Tyler Rich

      

Angie K, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Angie K

    

Ingrid Andress, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Ingrid Andress

    

Stephanie Quayle, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Stephanie Quayle

    

Kylie Morgan, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Kylie Morgan

      

The 2019 CMA Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

