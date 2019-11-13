CMA Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

You're invited to country music's Nashville party!

If you didn't already guess, the 2019 CMA Awards are finally here and your favorite singers are coming together and celebrating the biggest hits of the past year.

Hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, this live telecast promises to feature plenty of girl power. Need proof? Just take a look at the long list of talented artists set to perform at the Bridgestone Arena.

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Pink are just some of the A-list stars planning to belt out their biggest hits. And to kick off the show, the Country Music Association is teasing a history-making opening performance that celebrates legendary women in country music.

As for who is going to win big during the three-hour show? You'll just have to tune in and find out. One category already getting attention is Album of the Year with nominees including Thomas Rhett, Carrie, Dan + Shay, Eric Church and Maren.