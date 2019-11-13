Teresa Giudice Says ''Lots of Tears'' Were Shed During Reunion With Husband Joe Giudice

It's back to reality for Teresa Giudice and her four children.

For the first time, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up about her family trip to Italy to visit husband, Joe Giudice. As a refresher, the 47-year-old reality TV personality and her four daughters—Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana—reunited with Joe on Nov. 7. in his home country.

However, the brief family trip came to a close earlier this week.

While everyone shared several behind-the-scenes moments of their time in Italy on social media, it looks like Teresa is ready to open up about how things really went.

"We were there to enjoy each other's time. You know, lots of laughs, lots of tears and reacquainting with each other," the Bravolebrity told ABC News Correspondent Paula Faris during a sit-down interview on Good Morning America. "It was pretty amazing. I had the best time ever, it was so good."