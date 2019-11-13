Time for a Lodge Family Meeting (Secret Sister Included) in Riverdale Sneak Peek

Riverdale's got some family business to deal with tonight.
Now that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) are out of prison and Veronica (Camila Mendes) has met her shady half-sister, the Lodge family is about to have a sit down to figure out what to do next.
Hiram, of all people, declares that it's time for no more secrets and no more lies, but yes to more rum. Apparently, according to his secret new daughter, his passion is rum! Who knew?
Hiram also reveals that Hermosa (his secret daughter's name) is sticking around, and maybe she could work at Le Bonne Nuit alongside Veronica?
We'll give you one guess as to how Veronica feels about that idea. Watch the clip above!
Basically the Lodges aren't on their way to being one big happy family any time soon.
In tonight's episode, while Veronica's dealing with this wild family situation, Archie continues to try to protect the neighborhood kids from the sketchy Dodger, and Betty and Jughead try to figure out what's up with those Baxter Brothers books while also trying to decide if their half-brother Charles can be trusted or not.
Everybody but Archie's now got a sketchy half-sibling on this show, though at this point we wouldn't be surprised if Archie discovers his own long-lost secret relative. We also wouldn't be surprised if Hermosa and Charles teamed up for some secret sibling shenanigans.
Riverdale is also currently in the midst of trying to convince us that Jughead is going to die during Spring Break, but we're not so convinced.
"Hereditary" airs tonight at 8 p.m. on The CW.