Harry Styles’ Sheep Sweater Is A Sweet Dream Come True

Let sweater weather commence!

Harry Styles put a whole new twist on business casual attire on Tuesday with his navy blue Lanvin sweater vest, which was adorned with fluffy white sheep. Looking cozy and professional, the singer paired the quirky vest with a striped button-down shirt and a pair of wide-leg navy pinstripe trousers. Known for his boundary-pushing style, Harry tied the look together with blush-pink ankle boots that had the word "sucker" written across the heel.

The "Lights Up" singer is in the Big Apple to host Saturday Night Live on November 12. He'll also be the musical guest for Saturday's episode, marking the first time that he'll be pulling double duty. In a new promo for the NBC sketch series, Harry can be seen hard at work rehearsing for the big show. After being fed his lines for the short video, the 25-year-old got a bit of stage fright. "What's it for?" he asked the person filming. Jokingly, the One Direction alum ran out of the frame once he learned that the footage will be shared on social media.