Why 2020 Is Shaping Up to Be Chip and Joanna Gaines' Biggest Year Yet

Togetherness is what makes the world go round for Chip and Joanna Gaines.

"I would encourage couples that that's the secret to our success, is just to pull for one another," Chip Gaines said on Steve Forbes' What's Ahead podcast in April. "At the end of the day, Jo and I care about each other. We care about each other's hearts, we care about each other's souls. We care that each other are taken care of, and are healthy and successful.

"And when you kind of put those fundamentals in place, it makes a lot of this other stuff feel a little less relevant. It's not the end of the world. If we've got money, it's she and I. If we don't have any money, it's she and I. It makes things a little less life or death."

"And it makes us want to tackle big things," Joanna added, "whether it be a network or a magazine. It makes us go, 'Hey, it's us against that, let's try it.'"

A magazine? They have one. As for a network? That's next.