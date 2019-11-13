Jennifer Lopez Recalls Her Panic After a Director Asked to "See My Boobs"

It's not all glitz and glam.

For their annual lead actress roundtable, The Hollywood Reporter sat down with actresses Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina and Scarlett Johansson. The women have vastly different experiences in Hollywood, but their desire to perform and share stories unites them all. Throughout the conversation, they touch on everything from navigating Hollywood to their experience with the #MeToo movement.

"He wanted to see my boobs," Lopez shared of an early interaction with a director on a film. "And I was like, 'We're not on set.' And I said no, I stood up for myself. But it was so funny because I remember being so panicked in the moment. And by the way, there was a costume designer in the room with me. So there was another woman in the room and he says this and I said no. Luckily a little bit of the Bronx came out, and I was like, 'I don't have to show you my—No. On the set, you see them.'"