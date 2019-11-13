Amazing Black Friday Deals for the Holiday Party Season

  • By
    &

by Remy Raccuia | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 10:35 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
PLT Rose Cover

Can't wait until Black Friday? PrettyLittleThing has you covered with 50 for £5 - the ultimate selection of simple yet essential looks that will ensure you suffer no what to wear dilemmas this party season.

Aaliyah Ceilia, rocks romantic rose hues that will have you turning heads wherever you go. From figure-hugging velvet fits to strappy second skin designs, these are the styles you need to add to bag.

PLT Rose Velvet Skirt

Rose Crushed Velvet Slit Front Mini Skirt

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING ROSE CRUSHED VELVET MINI SKIRT, £5

PLT Burgundy High Neck

Burgundy Rib High Neck Cut Out Split Front Midi Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BURGUNDY RIB HIGH NECK MIDI DRESS, £5

PLT Burgundy Biker

Burgundy Ribbed Velvet Cycle Short

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BURGUNDY RIBBED VELVET CYCLE SHORT, £5

Article continues below

PLT Rose Plus Crop Top

Plus Rose Velvet One Shoulder Crop Top

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS ROSE VELVET CROP TOP, £5

PLT Burgundy Crushed Skirt

Burgundy Crushed Velvet Ribbed Mini Skirt

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BURGUNDY CRUSHED VELVET SKIRT, £5

PLT Burgundy Velvet one shoulder

Burgundy Velvet One Shoulder Bodycon Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BURGUNDY VELVET ONE SHOULDER BODYCON DRESS, £5

Article continues below

PLT Petite Cowl Neck Dress

Petite Burgundy Cowl Neck Jersey Bodycon Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BURGUNDY COWL NECK BODYCON, £5

PLT Burgundy Legging

Burgundy Wet Look Legging

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BURGUNDY WET LOOK LEGGING, £5

PLT Pink Glitter 2 Piece

Petite Pink Sheer Glitter One Shoulder & Ruched Mini Skirt

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE PINK SHEER GLITTER SET, £5

Article continues below

PLT Burgundy One Shoulder

Burgundy One Shoulder Waist Cut Out Bodycon Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BURGUNDY ONE SHOULDER BODYCON, £5

Whether it's a fancy holiday party or a casual get together with the girls, PrettyLittleThing has you covered for a festive and feminine look. Don't miss out on these amazing deals!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ Sheep Sweater Is A Sweet Dream Come True

Stassi Schroeder Seeks Style Inspiration From Meghan Markle

Charlize Theron, 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Only Charlize Theron Can Look This Good While In the Bathroom

Carrie Underwood, 2013 CMA Awards

See the Best Fashion Looks to Ever Grace the CMAs Red Carpet

E-Comm: Amazon Velvet Dress

This $40 Velvet Dress Has 800 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

From Blue Sequins to Ball Gowns: Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Charlize Theron, 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Charlize Theron, Yara Shahidi and More Stars Dazzle at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

TAGS/ PrettyLittleThing , Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.