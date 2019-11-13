Billie Eilish, Green Day & More Have the Best Clap Backs to These "Mean Tweets"

Burn!

Jimmy Kimmel Live's fan-favorite "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets: Music Edition" is back—and the tweets are scalding. For its sixth installment, superstars like Billie Eilish, Green Day, Leon Bridges and more unearthed some of the internet's meanest tweets about them. A teaser for the full segment was released ahead of Wednesday night's episode and these stars are definitely going to be needing some ice for these zingers.

Billie kicked things off, reading, "Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost 'n found bin."

And tweets only got worse from there, especially when it came to the one that was aimed at Green Day's drummer Tré Cool. "Why does Tré Cool from Green Day look like the emo version of Ted Cruz?" he read into the camera, which was met by a roar of laughter from his bandmates. Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong was quick to note that bass guitarist Mike Dirnt also has a political doppelgänger: "Well, Mike looks like [Vladimir] Putin!"