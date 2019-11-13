Jason Kennedy Revisits "Best Memories" With Julia Roberts on E! News

Jason Kennedy and Julia Roberts' friendship is something special.

"Oh my gosh, we've had the best memories," the E! News co-host remembers in this sentimental clip from Tuesday's show.

Since the popular pop culture program will transition out of its evening broadcast after this week—E! News shifts to mornings in New York in 2020—Jason and fellow co-host Giuliana Rancic are revisiting standout moments from the series' past years. And, of course, celebrating the folks they've met and friendships they've developed along the way (for a similarly celeb-studded walk down memory lane, check out Monday's compilation video featuring Giuliana and George Clooney). So, let's dive in, shall we?

"[Roberts] gives me relationship advice," Jason relays, as the clip segues into a mash-up of interview footage stretching back to 2006. Funnily enough, it seems Julia has been inquiring about the E! personality's relationship status for the better part of a decade.