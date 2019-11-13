T.I.'s Wife Tiny Rolls Her Eyes at Concern Over Deyjah Harris

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 8:02 AM
Tameka "Tiny" Harris is weighing in on Deyjah Harris following T.I.'s controversial comments about checking his daughter's hymen.
On Tuesday, the 44-year-old celebrity (née Tameka Cottle) took to Instagram to share a photo of herself hanging out with the 39-year-old rapper.
"Mi amor por siempre…" she captioned the photo.
But when a follower asked if Deyjah was OK—noting "we care"—Tiny's only response was a series of rolling eyes emojis.
The comment came shortly after news broke that Deyjay had unfollowed both T.I. and Tiny on Instagram. While the exact timing of the social media move wasn't clear, some assumed it came after the "Whatever You Like" star said he attends his 18-year-old daughter's gynecologist appointments to "check her hymen."
T.I. made the comment during last week's episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast. After hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham asked the Grammy winner if he'd "had the sex talk" with his daughters, T.I. said he and Deyjah have "had the conversation" and "have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."
He then recalled one particular visit that took place after her 16th birthday.
"Right after the birthday, we celebrate...usually the day after the party, she's enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door, 'Gyno, tomorrow, 9:30,'" he said. "We'll go and sit down, and the doctor will come and talk, and you know, the doctors maintain a high level of professionalism. He's like, 'Well, you know sir, in order for me to share information...' I say, 'Deyjah they want you to sign this...so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know?'"
He said he then asked the doctor to "just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously."
"But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," T.I. continued.
While Deyjah has yet to speak out about her father's remarks, she did like a series of tweets calling her dad's actions "disgusting," "possessive" and "controlling." She also tweeted "I loveeeeeee yalllllll" and received an outpouring of support from her followers.
Several celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Iggy Azalea, have also reacted to T.I.'s comments.
"Really I wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him," Azalea wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life and needs therapy."
In addition, the podcasts host apologized for their "knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic" and took down the episode.
As for T.I., he has yet to publicly comment on his remarks.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?