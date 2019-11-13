T.I.'s Wife Tiny Rolls Her Eyes at Concern Over Deyjah Harris

Tameka "Tiny" Harris is weighing in on Deyjah Harris following T.I.'s controversial comments about checking his daughter's hymen.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old celebrity (née Tameka Cottle) took to Instagram to share a photo of herself hanging out with the 39-year-old rapper.

"Mi amor por siempre…" she captioned the photo.

But when a follower asked if Deyjah was OK—noting "we care"—Tiny's only response was a series of rolling eyes emojis.

The comment came shortly after news broke that Deyjay had unfollowed both T.I. and Tiny on Instagram. While the exact timing of the social media move wasn't clear, some assumed it came after the "Whatever You Like" star said he attends his 18-year-old daughter's gynecologist appointments to "check her hymen."

T.I. made the comment during last week's episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast. After hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham asked the Grammy winner if he'd "had the sex talk" with his daughters, T.I. said he and Deyjah have "had the conversation" and "have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."