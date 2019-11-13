Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Interview Their Hero Jason Momoa In The Cutest Video Ever

Wednesday was bring your kids to work day on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and oh boy, were Kelly Clarkson's kids in for a treat.

In the most adorable talk show interview you'll see this week, the singer's children River, 5, and Remington, 3, got the chance to meet their icon, Aquaman star Jason Momoa. And, knowing her kids adore the superhero, she asked the Game of Thrones alum if he would be game to have River and Remy asking him a few questions.

River went straight up to her favorite superhero and gave him a huge hug, whereas Remy, a little nervous, ran right into mom's arms. "Oh my God, he's gonna cry," the superstar quipped as she watched her son sit next to Jason. The little guy stayed quiet for most of the interview, allowing his big sister to take the lead with the questions, which were too cute.