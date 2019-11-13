Watch Carrie Underwood Hilariously Prank—And Serenade—Nashville Shoppers

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 5:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Carrie Underwood, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Maybe next time she'll think before she pranks!

Carrie Underwood fans got a treat on Tuesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live when the "Cry Pretty" singer went incognito for the show's "Undercover Sing" segment. After setting up hidden cameras in a Nashville boot shop, Carrie—set to host the 2019 CMA Awards on Thursday—waited in the back to surprise customers with a serenade.

Singing to the tune of her hit "Before He Cheats," Carrie kicked things off when three customers began scanning the aisles of cowboy boots. "Right now, we got three ladies who wanna buy some cute boots to go line dancing," she sang over the loud speaker. "Right now, one lady has purple hair. She's the punk rock one, gonna get some boots now."

The ladies quickly caught on to the prank. "These girls are coming from Virginia," Carrie continued before going to the floor to meet the shoppers. "Virginia is for lovers, lovers of boots. This lady is laughing because she knows that I'm singing 'bout her and her boots."

Watch

Carrie Underwood Sings Birthday Song to Son With a Funny Twist

Next up was John, a friendly shopper that really wanted some boots. "John is holding onto his shoes," she sang. "If he doesn't get boots, he'll have the blues. Take it from me, Carrie Underwood."

Taking things up a notch, Carrie then asked John to do a dance. "If you do a dance for me," she began. "You're gonna get those cowboy boots for free. So start moving and shake your derrière."

But alas John's simple booty shake wasn't enough for the Grammy winner. "Dance again and don't you stop," Carrie belted out. "In your cute blue sweater top. I promise those boots will be on me."

And that's just the beginning. 

Watch Carrie prank the shoppers in the hilarious video above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Late Night , Music , 2019 CMA Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.