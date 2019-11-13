Demi Lovato Makes New Romance With Austin Wilson Instagram Official

Demi Lovato has a new man.

The 27-year-old singer made her relationship with Austin Wilson Instagram official on Wednesday. The "Confident" star posted a precious pic of the couple that showed Wilson giving his leading lady a kiss on the cheek.

"My [heart]...," Lovato captioned the sweet snapshot.

Wilson also confirmed the new romance via his account. The 25-year-old beau shared a snap in which he could be seen wrapping his arm around the two-time Grammy nominee.

"My love," he wrote alongside the cute image.

While it's unclear how they met, it looks like Lovato and Wilson run in similar friendship circles. For instance, both knew Thomas Trussell III, who passed away in October.

Before making her relationship with Wilson public, Lovato was romantically linked to Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson. The two sparked romance rumors in September but a source told E! News their "fling has fizzled out" in October.