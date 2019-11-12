Chrissy Teigen ''Cannot Wait'' for the Backlash Against John Legend's Sexiest Man Alive Title

Love him or hate him, John Legendis People's Sexiest Man Alive.
Although, it seems that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, would prefer that you hate him. Just moments after making the big reveal, Chrissy jokingly tweeted, "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup."
Luckily, Chrissy didn't have to wait that long. As expected, there's already a lot of discussion surrounding the annual cover star and his sexy attributes, or lack thereof. One person tried to insinuate that John isn't attractive enough for the title because they "highly doubt he could me over his shoulder, or defend" them, as if that's what qualifies as "sexy."
Of course, Chrissy came to John's defense. "Can I try to throw you," the Cravings cookbook author quipped.
Meanwhile, their kids, Luna and Miles don't seem to have any opinion on the matter.
Chrissy shared a video of herself asking Luna and Miles if they "are so happy daddy is the sexiest man alive." In response, Miles incoherently babbles while Luna says, "I want to watch the movie, mom."
DOUG INGLISH
She joked, "The kids... do not care."
John isn't letting this put a damper on his big moment, though. He expressed gratitude for the coveted position on Instagram and Twitter, in addition to showing off the seductive covers.
Moreover, Chrissy sees this as an accomplishment for herself. In her eyes, she's "fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"
The "Ordinary People" singer takes over for last year's Sexiest Man, Idris Elba, who was a beloved pick. Then there's the 2017 cover star, John's The Voice co-star Blake Shelton. Some will recall that decision faced much skepticism, for lack of a better word.
Congratulations all around!