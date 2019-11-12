Malika Haqq Reveals She Froze Her Eggs a Year Before Getting Pregnant While ''In Love''

Malika Haqq opens up about her pregnancy being the "greatest blessing."

On Side by Side with Malika and Khadijah Haqq on Facebook Watch, the twin sisters talked about Malika's first pregnancy, what she can expect from motherhood and how excited she is to welcome her first child.

"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here," Malika said while holding back tears.

To which her sister replied, "It is, it's the best thing ever. The best is yet to come."

It could have been because she had her sister next to her, but so far this is the most Malika has opened up about her pregnancy. The 36-year-old even revealed that before getting pregnant, she froze her eggs because she didn't know when she would become a mother.

"Deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use," Malika said. "I made a baby in love and those eggs weren't necessary."