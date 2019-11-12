The Little Mermaid Remake Casts Its Prince Eric After Harry Styles Turns It Down

British actor Jonah Hauer-King is going "Under the Sea!"

Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has finally found its Prince Eric. On Tuesday, multiple publications reported that the 24-year-old actor earned the coveted role in the Rob Marshall directed movie.

For most, this news is a big deal, especially since Harry Styles was in the running to play Prince Eric earlier this year. However, a source close to the project previously told E! News, "While [Harry] is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer."

The former One Direction member also addressed the casting in September. "I want to put music out and focus on that for a while," he said in an interview with The Face magazine. "But everyone involved in it was amazing...So I think it's going to be great."

He added, "I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

Jonah, who recently starred in A Dog's Way Home and Little Women, joins Halle Bailey in Disney's live-action remake.