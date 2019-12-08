Cash Warren's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you think men can't shop for the holidays, you clearly haven't met Cash Warren.

The proud dad and Pair of Thieves co-founder has already started thinking about the perfect gifts for wife Jessica Alba and his family. Lucky for us, he's getting in the Christmas spirit early and sharing some picks with us.

"I'm most looking forward to good quality time with the family and singing Christmas carols with Jessica's grandparents," Cash shared with E! News exclusively when forming his 2019 Holiday Gift Guide.

And whether you're picking out Honest Company products, comfortable underwear or a swag filled go-kart, Cash has some advice for shoppers across the country.

"Gift giving isn't all about things—I think the best advice is to layer in some heart," he shared. "I'm a big card guy—I think a meaningful card always makes any gift you are giving that much more special." Well said, Cash!