Phil of the Future Is On Disney+ and Raviv Ullman Just Shared Some Fun Facts

Bless you, Disney+. Sure, we're excited about Star Wars and Marvel and all that, but the real joy we've found so far is in reliving the Disney Channel shows of our youth.

We were especially thrilled to discover that Phil of the Future is now something we can watch anytime we want, which we were alerted to by the Instagram stories of star Raviv Ullman (originally credited as Ricky Ullman), who is now a photographer as well as an actor.

"I know it's too early for this, but because I'm sitting in an airport and in honor of Phil streaming on Disney Plus starting today, I'll answer whatever questions you got," Ullman wrote.

He then answered quite a few questions about the show, on which he starred as Phil, a teen whose family time traveled from 2121 and got stuck in the early 2000s. Aly Michalka starred as his best friend Keely. Craig Anton, Lise Simms, Amy Bruckner, Evan Peters, Kay Panabaker, and Brenda Song also starred.