What's the Deal With Veronica Mars Season 5?

Veronica Mars is heading back to TV limbo? After Hulu revived the fan-favorite series as a miniseries, which was also called the fourth season, there was talk the show would continue on Now, E! News has learned there are no plans for addition episodes—a fifth season—at this time. A source added, "Though in true Veronica Mars fashion—never say never!"

However, the show survived cancellation for three seasons across two networks and was brought back to life on the big screen thanks to a partially fan-funded film. Veronica Mars, she's a survivor.

Kristen Bell has starred in all iterations of the series as the titular character, a snarky private eye. The show started with Veronica in high school, followed her to college and then in the fourth season caught up with her as a 30-something still trying to figure her life out.