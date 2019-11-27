EXCLUSIVE!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

  • By
    &

by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 4:00 AM

E-Comm: HGG, Jenni &amp;quot;JWoww&amp;quot; Farley

Gift guides are here!

Let's face it: It's time to start shopping for the most important people on your holiday and Christmas list. Fortunately, Jenni "JWoww" Farley is here to help.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star squeezed in some time to share her top gift picks exclusively for E! News. Let's just say all the guidos and meatballs better pay attention.

"I think the best gifts are those that are thoughtful and personal," JWoww shared with us before kicking off the Christmas season. "I'm looking forward to spending time with my kids and creating more memories with them."

Step away from the gym, your tan and that laundry and get shopping with JWoww's picks below.

Holiday Gifts for Her 2019

JWoww X ShoeDazzle Collection

"I always buy a bunch of shoes from ShoeDazzle for all my friends," JWoww shared. "Not only do they have a wide variety of styles, but they super cute and affordable."

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, Black Boot
Prices Vary ShoeDazzle
Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew

When it comes to Corkscrews, this electric one from Rabbit comes in first place on Jwoww's list! "I'm planning on getting this as a gift for all my wine loving friends this year to pair with a bottle of red or white wine," the Jersey Shore star shared with us.

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, Electric Corkscrew Wine Bottle
$29 Amazon
Don Julio 1942 Tequila

"Anyone who knows me knows this is my all-time favorite tequila," the reality star shared. "When in doubt, you can't go wrong with tequila!"

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, Don Julio
$150 Target
Weighted Blanket

"Perfect for your insomniac friends or those who need help unwinding after a crazy day," JWoww suggested. "Weighted blankets are so cozy and comforting!"

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, Blanket
$99 Helix
Apple Air Pods

"These make such a useful gift," JWoww said. "I'm always using my Air Pods for calls, listening to music, working out, etc."

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, Airpods
$159
$144 Amazon
De'Longhi Pump EC702 Espresso Maker

There's nothing like a morning cup of coffee! "I personally can't function without caffeine, so if you're like me, an espresso machine is a lifesaver and makes such a good gift," JWoww suggested.

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, De'Longhi Pump EC702 Espresso Maker
$200 Bed Bath & Beyond
Naturally Woww Regimen Kit

"All my skincare enthusiasts need to try the 3-step kit I created," Jwoww told E! News. "With a cleanser, moisturizer and exfoliant, our three daily essentials will seriously simplify your skin care routine without compromising the results you long for."

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, Naturally Woww Regimen Kit
$114
$103 Naturally Woww
slip Silk Travel Set

Travel like a first class passenger anywhere you go this holiday season! "The Slip Travel Set is amazing for anyone who loves to travel," JWoww said. "As someone who's always on a plane, this has become one of my travel essentials."

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, Slip pillowcase
$119 Bloomingdale's
Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera

"Polaroid cameras are a perfect gift for anyone on your list," JWoww said. "I bought one of these for my daughter and now she is obsessed with taking pictures."

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, Fujifilm
$69 Urban Outfitters
Fitbit

"You don't need to be a gym junkie to use a smart watch," JWoww suggested. "There are so many useful features—from tracking your heart rate and daily steps to monitoring your sleep stages."

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, fitbit
$70-$250 Fitbit
310 Chocolate Meal Replacement

"I've been using 310 Nutrition for years, and I absolutely love it and would recommend for anyone looking to kickstart a healthier lifestyle," JWoww said. This classic chocolate protein powder is only one of their many shake, lemonade, tea and juice flavors!

ecomm: Jenni &quot;JWoww&quot; Farley Gift Picks, 310 Shake Protein Powder
$86
$73 Amazon

Get crazy, get loud, because you can check out all of E! News' 2019 Holiday Gift Guides here.

