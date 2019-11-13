Investigating Kacey Musgraves' Absence on Country Music Radio

2019 was a huge year in the life of Kacey Musgraves. These past 12 months saw her win four Grammy awards, complete a worldwide tour and beat out four other men for Album of the Year at the ACM Awards, not to mention snag a coveted invite to the Met Gala.

On the surface, it would seem like she has it all going for her. After all, she's an award-winning country musician playing at sold-out stadiums across the globe.

However, all that success hasn't exactly translated on the radio. Since releasing Golden Hour and Same Trailer, Different Park, Kacey's found herself with little to no air-time on country music radio stations.

Some speculate that her retro, electric tunes are too foreign for country radio, while others think her music is too downtempo for the average listener. But to Kacey, it's pretty obvious why she isn't getting the same treatment as her male counterparts: she isn't willing to play into the radio stations' games.