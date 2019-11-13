Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals 2019

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! Worried about the impending cyber sales and whether or not you can get in on the action? Never fear, fashionistas! With so many brands and department stores putting their items up for early bird shoppers, it's hard to keep track of everything.

In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Nordstrom's Black Friday deals!

Want to score some Sam Edelman suede booties? They'll be marked down $78 from $130. That's nearly half off! What about some skincare and beauty discounts? You'll be able to score a Dermaflash Dermapore for $85 from $99 and all your go-to MAC lipsticks at $20 from $37. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th, but quantities are limited, so plan ahead to get yours before they are gone!

Here are ten of our favorite deals below.

Sam Edelman 'Petty' Chelsea Boot

A minimalist profile and low, stacked heel underscore the street-chic attitude of a versatile Chelsea boot that's sure to span the seasons. Available also in blackPrices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$130
$78 Nordstrom
SPANX Faux Leather Leggings

A slick finish adds extra edge to stretchy faux-leather leggings flattered by a subtle control top. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$98
$79 Nordstrom
Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag

An oversized clip-lock and hexagonal studs bring just-right urban edge to a compact crossbody fashioned from supple leather. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$198
$99 Nordstrom
Topshop Carly Coat

Soft and slouchy, this chilly-day coat is styled with oversized pockets for functional charm. Available in a variety of colorsPrices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$125
$75 Nordstrom
Tory Burch Metal Miller Flip Flop

A breezy, cleanly styled flip-flop features Tory's signature double T medallion gracing the instep. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$228
$150 Nordstrom
DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

What it is: A unique two-in-one ultrasonic device that unclogs pores and infuses your favorite skin care products, for smaller pores and clearer skin. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$99
$85 Nordstrom
BP Snuggle Up Thermal Short Pajamas

These cozy thermal pajamas with a raglan-sleeve top and short bottoms are just the right gift for the Goldilocks in your life, who's always too hot or too cold. Available in a variety of colorsPrices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$65
$40 Nordstrom
NIKE Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe

Great for short runs and long races alike, this lightweight, ultra-comfortable running shoe sports a breathable sock upper that laces tight for a stay-put fit. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$150
$100 Nordstrom
MAC Cosmic Lip Duo

A lipstick formulated to shade, define and showcase the lips. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$37
$20 Nordstrom
BLONDO Nada Waterproof Knee High Boot

A walkaway winner for under the tree, this stylish boot stands up to wet, messy weather with waterproof construction and a pavement-gripping sole.Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
$220
$130 Nordstrom

Check out our holiday dresses under $50 and our white elephant gifts for the win at E!.

