Hilary Duff's Fiancé Matthew Koma Gets the Sweetest Tattoo of Kids Luca and Banks

Hilary Duff's fiancé, Matthew Koma, has a new tattoo.

The musician posted a picture of the ink via Instagram on Tuesday.

"Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday," he wrote alongside a photo of the design. "Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids."

The Lizzie McGuire star and her main man welcomed daughter Banks in October 2019. The little lady joined big brother Luca, who Duff welcomed with her now-ex Mike Comrie in 2012.

Duff and Comrie separated in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2015. The divorce was finalized in 2016 and Duff and Koma made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2017. The two broke up and made up later that year.

"Timing is such a big deal," Duff said on The Talk in 2017. "Third time's a charm!"

In 2018, Duff revealed they were expecting baby Banks. A source told E! News the they were a "true modern family" and that Koma had become a "great stepdad" to Luca.