Adam Devine Is Begging You To Please Stop Confusing Him With Adam Levine

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Adam Devine, Adam Levine

Trae Patton/NBC, Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Public service announcement: Adam DeVineand Adam Levineare not the same people.

But alas, during an appearance on Monday night's A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the Pitch Perfect alum revealed that many people mix up his name with that of the Maroon 5 frontman.

"That's my entire life," Devine admitted to host Lilly Singh. "Every time, like, I do a stand-up show, there's definitely a handful of people in the crowd that are like, 'Oh, he looks horrible. Did he gain 60 pounds and lose 11 inches? Adam Levine does not look proper.'"

The hilarious story came about after Devine confirmed his mom Penny Devine runs his Facebook fan page. "My mom needed something to do," he quipped. "I gave it to her to run, but she will post as if she's me."

That idea might not have been his best, though, considering the subtle shade she ended up throwing at the former Voice coach.

Watch

Do The Voice Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

Showing a news story about Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared to Devine's Facebook page, Singh revealed the caption the actor's mother used for the post: "Yeah...ok?"

Confused, but entertained, Devine asked, "Is that because, like, our names are close?"

And in case you're wondering if this has been a longtime problem for the Workaholics star, it has.

Reminding the audience of her YouTube days, Singh said this was even a thing when she and Devine collaborated on a parody sketch. "We did a YouTube video, and the title was—it was a parody—'Bringing My Boyfriend Adam Devine To My House,'" she said. "And all of the comments were, 'I thought it said Adam Levine.' So, I guess it's a common thing!"

Guess so! But please, for the sake of Devine's mother, stop.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Adam DeVine , Adam Levine , Interviews , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.