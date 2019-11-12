Hillary Clinton Stands Up for Meghan Markle Amid "Heartbreaking" Media Treatment

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 10:10 AM

Hillary Clinton, Meghan Markle

Shutterstock

Hillary Clinton stands with Meghan Markle.

According to many royal watchers, the Duchess of Sussex has faced her fair share of unfair headlines and treatment in the British press.

But through all the public scrutiny, there's one mother-daughter duo who have Meghan's full support. Yes, it's Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

"I have a great deal of feeling toward and about her because it's one thing to be told what it will be like when you step onto the biggest stage with the brightest spotlight joining the royal family…and yet it's still really hard to imagine," Hillary explained to BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett. "It takes some getting used to having every move scrutinized and analyzed and frankly things made up and I really wish her and her husband the very best because they are struggling to have a life of meaning and integrity on their own terms and that's hard enough if you're just walking around in today's world."

The former First Lady added, "But if you're that big of a platform, it's really difficult."

Hillary described the coverage of Meghan in the British media as "heartbreaking and wrong." Chelsea added that there is a "racist and sexist element" in the press.

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I think Meghan Markle is in incredibly gutsy woman. I've never met her so this is kind of just admiration from afar," she shared. "We each have to do what is the right thing for ourselves and her case I'd imagine for her son. If taking action against The Mail on Sunday is that, that's what she has to do."

As a mother, Hillary said she "just wants to put my arms around her. I want to hug her."

She also has a message for the proud mom as her life continues to be put under a microscope.

"I want to tell her to hang in there. Don't let those bad guys get you down. Keep going. Do what you think is right," Hillary shared. "It's not easy…I think she deserves a lot better."

The Book of Gutsy Women author added, "People don't choose who they fall in love with. They fall in love and she is an amazing young woman. She has an incredible life story. She has stood up for herself. She has made her own way in this world and then she falls in love and he falls in love with her and everybody should be celebrating that."

