Laura Dern Can Thank Kanye West For Making Her Kids Think She's Cool

Kanye Westupgraded Laura Dern from a regular mom to a cool mom.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star opened up about seeing Kanye wear a Raf Simons shirt with her face on it—and, most importantly, how his stamp of approval totally impressed her kids, Ellery, 18, and Jaya, 14. (She shares the teens with ex-husband Ben Harper.)

"This is thanks to the amazing designer Raf Simons who paid homage to David Lynch and his work," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "But what he didn't know is he actually gave me a tiny bit of cred in my house of teenagers and I'm really grateful."

Back in August, the Jesus Is King rapper was photographed sporting the long-sleeved tee, which features a short of a young Dern the 1986 thriller Blue Velvet.

Hoping to milk her waning cool factor for all its worth, the Little Women actress asked Ellen to help her out.