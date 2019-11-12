It's Becky vs. Darlene As The Conners' Quest to Bring the Lunch Box Back Hits a Snag

The quest to get the Lunch Box back on The Conners has hit a big of a snag.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) have a true Conner sister throwdown over the Lunch Box revival.
"OK, then just answer one question: Why do you think you'll succeed in a location that's put three restaurants and a psychic out of business?" Darlene asks Becky.
"Hey, if the psychic didn't see that coming, that's on her," Becky says.
In the episode, Becky and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) present their business plan to Darlene in hopes of getting the Lunch Box, the restaurant Jackie ran with Roseanne back in the day, back. But it seems like the meeting didn't go well, as you can see in the clip above.
"When my life was falling apart, you were all, ‘I'm here for you, you can do anything.' But when I have a shot at something, you show me how you really feel," Becky says.
Say what?
"You keep saying you don't want me to fail, I think you don't want me to succeed," Becky says.
Why would she think that? Well, it's not like Darlene's life is going well—she's boyfriend-less, her job isn't great and she's living at home—so Becky thinks she's trying to sabotage hers. "You're worried I'm going to pass you by and have a successful life," Becky charges.
"You're a 44-year-old waitress living under the house like an old Christmas tree," Darlene counters.
"At least I got out of my old bedroom," Becky zings.
Click play to see how the fight unravels. And expect more hostility between Darlene, Becky and Jackie over the Lunch Box. Meanwhile, Dan (John Goodman) bans Odessa from the house, causing a rift with Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark (Ames McNamara) makes Thanksgiving plans that may fall apart.
The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.