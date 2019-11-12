Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spend Their Entire Basketball Date Making Out Courtside

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 7:54 AM
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello packed on the PDA during a basketball date on Monday.
The Señorita stars sat courtside at the Los Angeles Staples Center and watched the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Toronto Raptors.
Cabello kept it cute and casual for the outing by wearing a black sweater, white pants and white heels. As for her main man, he wore a tan jacket, white T-shirt, black pants and black boots.
While there was plenty of action on the court—with the Clippers winning the game with a final score of 98 to 88—there was also plenty of excitement on the sidelines. The singers spent a good portion of the game cuddling in each other's arms and sharing a few smooches.
Of course, this should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, the singers have been getting cozy ever since they sparked romance rumors last summer.
To see a few photos from their big night out, check out the gallery.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
The 22-year-old singer puckers up with the 21-year-old crooner.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Yep, they're still kissing.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Mercy!
Article continues below
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
The "Stitches" star gives his leading lady a peck on the cheek.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Of course, she gives him a little love back.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Cabello makes sure to give Mendes' hand a kiss, too.
Article continues below
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
The two-time Grammy nominees share a snuggle during the game.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?