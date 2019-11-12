The Crown Season 3 Tackles Tension Between Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth

Let's get one thing straight: Yes, The Crown has a new cast, but it's still the same show about Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family and all that encompasses the crown.

"There are great many changes, but there we are. Age is rarely king to anyone, nothing one can do about it, one just has to get on with it," Queen Elizabeth, played by Olivia Colman, says in the new behind-the-scenes featurette below.

Claire Foy and her Emmy are out, Olivia Colman and her Oscar are in as The Crown ages up its main cast. Colman is joined by Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten for seasons three and four.