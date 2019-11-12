Kate Middleton and Prince William Show Rare PDA During Their Latest Outing

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 6:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince William, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

We see you, Prince William!

It's rare to see the Duke of Cambridge and his famous wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, share any public displays of affection while out and about during their frequent royal engagements. However, if you pay close attention, sometimes you can spot a very quick moment between the typically physically reserved royals. Such was the case on Tuesday as the parents of three arrived to the Troubadour White City Theater in London in honor of Shout's crisis volunteers, who operate the program's 24/7 crisis text service. 

Donning ruby trousers by Joseph with a plaid Smythe blazer and suede black pumps, Middleton was expectedly chicly dressed for the occasion alongside William, who sported a traditional suit and tie. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, as the two shook hands with volunteers, The Daily Mail's Royal Correspondent Rebecca English captured William quickly patting his beloved wife on the back. Aw!

Watch

Kate Middleton & Prince William Face Off in Boat Race

Inside the event, the pair mingled with guests, including a father whose 14-year-old daughter committed suicide after seeing reportedly graphic content on Instagram, spurring the two to discuss the social media platform. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Back in May, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, launched the texting service in the U.K. as part of their Heads Together campaign. Six months later, William is showering the volunteers with praise over their great and generous work. 

"Catherine and I, and I know I speak for Harry and Megan as well, couldn't be more proud of what Shout has accomplished and what you've still to accomplish," he said in a speech on Tuesday, noting the 1,500 people actively volunteering for the service now. "Catherine and I were hearing just outside about how many of you are waking up at 3 a.m. to answer the sort of peak demand."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Prince William , Kate Middleton , Couples , Royals , PDA , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.