Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Welcome Twins More Than a Year After Daughter’s Death

Special congratulations are in order for these two.

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan just welcomed two identical twin boys to the world, the couple announced on Tuesday's Today show. "They finally arrived," the proud dad told hosts Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "They had us waiting and waiting and waiting. It was driving Morgan crazy."

The married alpine ski racer and beach volleyball pro took to social media in August to announce they were expecting.

"Twins! Identical twins! Couldn't be more excited to grow this beautiful family my wife and I have created. Dream come true," Bode wrote on his Instagram caption.

Their announcement came a little over a year since their 19-month-old daughter Emeline "Emmy" Miller died in a tragic drowning accident. Four months later, the couple welcomed their son Easton. Now, they're adding two more boys to the family.

A couple of weeks before her due date, Morgan shared a photo of her baby bump to her Instagram Story, writing, "38 weeks with two rebels. Already taking after dad."