Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Welcome Twins More Than a Year After Daughter’s Death

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 5:24 AM

Kentucky Derby, Morgan Beck, Bode Miller

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Special congratulations are in order for these two.

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan just welcomed two identical twin boys to the world, the couple announced on Tuesday's Today show. "They finally arrived," the proud dad told hosts Al RokerSavannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "They had us waiting and waiting and waiting. It was driving Morgan crazy."

The married alpine ski racer and beach volleyball pro took to social media in August to announce they were expecting. 

"Twins! Identical twins! Couldn't be more excited to grow this beautiful family my wife and I have created. Dream come true," Bode wrote on his Instagram caption

Their announcement came a little over a year since their 19-month-old daughter Emeline "Emmy" Miller died in a tragic drowning accident. Four months later, the couple welcomed their son Easton. Now, they're adding two more boys to the family.

A couple of weeks before her due date, Morgan shared a photo of her baby bump to her Instagram Story, writing, "38 weeks with two rebels. Already taking after dad."

When Morgan announced her pregnancy with the twins earlier this year, she opened up about the feelings she experienced when she lost a child while pregnant (with Easton), writing that it was "the most confusing experience of my life."

"Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys. From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far from @millerbode birthday of 10/12," Morgan wrote on Instagram. "From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow." 

Congratulations on the couple's two beautiful miracles! 

