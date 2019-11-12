Rapper Lil Reese in Critical Condition After Being Shot Near Chicago

Lil Reese was shot in Country Club Hills, Ill. on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Per ABC7 Chicago, police officers responded to reports of a shooting yesterday at around 2:30 p.m. The incident reportedly took place at 167th Street and Pulaski Road. After arriving at the scene, officers found a vehicle with fresh blood on the driver's seat and on the ground near the driver's side door, police told the news outlet. Witnesses then reportedly told the officers somebody had taken a wounded man away.

According to ABC7 Chicago, police found the injured man at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Ill. Per the news outlet, he was then transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., where officials identified him as Lil Reese.

A spokesperson for the medical center told Complex the 26-year-old rapper, otherwise known as Tavares Taylor, is in critical condition.

Multiple outlets reported Lil Reese suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Per ABC7 Chicago, the Country Club Hills police are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.