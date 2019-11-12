Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis Reunite For a Round of Sex and the City Trivia

Sex and the City trivia? Sign us up!

On Monday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kristin Davis (a.k.a. Charlotte York herself) took a walk down SATC memory lane with host Andy Cohen. Kicking things off with a speed round of questions, Kristin revealed co-star Cynthia Nixon was most like her character Miranda and that, in her opinion, Kim Cattrall's Samantha had the least desirable wardrobe.

After pledging her allegiance to Team Big over Aidan and recalling her least favorite scene on the iconic HBO show, Kristin—and fans watching at home—got a special surprise from none other than Sarah Jessica Parker!

"Okay, Kristin, this is a real brainteaser," SJP, who played Carrie Bradshaw, said over the phone. "Now, I'm gonna focus it on food because that's basically what we talked about on set all the time."

"I want you to get in your little time machine and I want you to go back to Morocco, to the set of when we were doing Sex and the City 2," she continued. "And I'm gonna ask you: What did we eat every day at 11:30?"