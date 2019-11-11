Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Season 28 Semi-Finalists

How quickly the dancing time has come and gone!

It seems like just yesterday this season of Dancing With the Stars started, and yet it also feels like it started three years ago. Either way, we've now reached the semi-finals, and tonight's elimination revealed which stars made it in. Or rather, which former White House Press Secretary didn't make it in.

Yes, Sean Spicer has been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars here in week nine, after we watched him dance to Destiny's Child and One Direction tonight, on Boy Band/Girl Group night, with a score of 50 out of 80 total.