Drake Has Something to Say to the ''Kids'' Who Booed Him Off Stage

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 7:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Drake

Darren Calabrase/The Canadian Press via AP

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade...  

Or in Drake's case, when you get booed off stage during a music festival, you brush it off and make a joke about it instead. 

On Sunday night, at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles, Drake showed up as the surprise headliner but not everyone was pleasantly surprised. 

Quickly after he took the stage at the festival, videos began making rounds on social media of the Canadian rapper getting booed off the stage. In videos on social media, the rapper was heard telling the crowd, "Like I said, I'm here for you [...] if you want me to keep going, I'll keep going." But the crowd wasn't having it. 

Well, now, Drizzy gets the last word. 

Taking to Instagram to address last night's fiasco, the rapper joked, "Plot twist... just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30." 

MIC DROP. 

Watch

Drake's 8 Best Moments of 2018

Apparently, fans were hoping that the mysterious headliner at Camp Flog Gnaw would have been Frank Ocean

But alas, it looks like Drake is moving past the drama and taking fans' boos with a grain of salt.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Drake , Music , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.