Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Has a Miscarriage at 4 Months

The Baldwin family is enduring the unexpected loss of their baby girl.

Hilaria Baldwin, who was pregnant with her and Alec Baldwin's fifth child together, shared the news via Instagram on Monday.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," the star wrote alongside a video of the couple's daughter Carmen, 6, comforting her. "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this."

Hilaria continued, "I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time."

In September, Hilaria announced the pregnancy, which came just five months after the couple went through another miscarriage.