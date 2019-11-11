Charlize Theron, Yara Shahidi and More Stars Dazzle at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

It's all about that girl power!

The 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards have officially kicked off, and the industry's biggest power players came to slay—in both their fashion and work. On Monday night, women from all over showed up and showed out for the special occasion in New York City.

Making this awards ceremony extra special is the fact that Glamour magazine is celebrating fearless female leaders, trailblazers and rule-breakers, who continue to shatter glass ceilings. It's no wonder the publication is honoring: Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi, Oscar winner Charlize Theron, professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, teen environmental activis Greta Thunberg, novelist Margaret Atwood, fashion designer Tory Burch and the empowering women of RAICES, an organization that protects the rights of immigrants and refugees.

Along with the nominees, celebrities and activists such as Mj Rodriguez, Jameela Jamil and Jane Fonda (to name a few) graced the red carpet with their powerful presence and bold ensembles.