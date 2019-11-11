90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle Hints at Divorce From Karine Martins

Another one bites the dust.

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle is hinting that he and and Karine Martins relationship is ending in a divorce. On Paul's Instagram Story, he wrote in Portuguese, "Karine started divorce proceedings in Manaus."

He also shared a video of himself talking to their 7-month-old son, Pierre, who he told, "I'm going to miss you little guy." It doesn't seem like Paul is moving out of their shared home in Brazil, which was "severely" burglarized while they were in Kentucky.

The crime took place a few days ago and absolutely "devastated" the family of three. Paul said the burglars came into the family's home and took "everything of value," including Karine's prized stuffed-animal collection.

This all took place while Paul, Karine and Pierre were in the United States celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary, as well as Halloween.